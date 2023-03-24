White Sox vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics will play their final split squad games of the spring Friday starting with a matchup against the Chicago White Sox at Hohokam Stadium. Kyle Muller, who was named the A’s Opening Day starter Friday, will get his final tune up of the spring while Dylan Cease will be on the mound for Chicago.

The A’s will roll with their regulars the home game matchup. Aledmys Diaz gets another start at shortstop. Ryan Noda will slot in as the DH and hit eighth while Esteury Ruiz is back in center and will hit ninth.

Today's lineup vs. Chicago (AL) - March 24, 2023 at Hohokam Stadium pic.twitter.com/wEfVCSAbxp — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 24, 2023

For the White Sox, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jimenez are all in Friday’s lineup. Former A’s infielder Elvis Andrus will play second base and hit sixth for Chicago.

Back in action against Oakland. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/cwTq7LAgdF — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 24, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 24, 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

Streaming: NBC Sports App, MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2