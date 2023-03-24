A’s name Kyle Muller as their Opening Day starter

The Oakland Athletics officially announced Friday that Kyle Muller will get the start on Opening Day against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. The A’s acquired Muller during the offseason in the big three-team trade that sent Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves.

While Muller earned a rotation spot with his spring performance, he probably wasn't the first choice for Opening Day. Paul Blackburn would have been the likely candidate, but he is dealing with a torn fingernail on his pitching hand and his start to the season will be delayed.

Muller has appeared in just 12 games during his brief major league career with 11 of those coming as starting assignments. He has a career 5.14 ERA and a 4.05 FIP to go along with 49 strikeouts in 49 career innings. He had a bit of an up and down spring allowing 20 hits and nine earned runs in 14 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out 10.