Athletics vs. Rangers Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics are back in action Thursday evening when they take on the Texas Rangers in Cactus League action. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland while the Rangers will go with lefty Cole Ragans.

Sears will be making his fifth appearance of the spring and is still in the mix for a spot in the rotation to start the season. He got off to a bit of a rocky start this spring, but has pitched better of late. Sears allowed three hits, two runs and struck out six over five innings against the Giants in his last time out. Domingo Acevado, Drew Steckenrider and Chad Smith are also scheduled to pitch in Thursday’s game.

The A’s will roll out a different looking lineup for Thursday’s game. Nick Allen will lead off and play shortstop. Ryan Noda will start at first base and will bat third. Cristian Pache gets another start in center field and will hit ninth.

A’s lineup at Rangers: Allen SS, Capel RF, Noda 1B, Rooker DH, McCann C, Smith 3B, Wade 2B, Reyes LF, Pache CF; Sears P pic.twitter.com/ygAj9r2E1d — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 23, 2023

Most of the Rangers’ regulars including Marcus Semien and Corey Seager.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 23, 6:05 p.m. PST

Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Arizona

TV: No local broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2