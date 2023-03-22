Cubs vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

James Kaprielian will be on the mound Wednesday when the Oakland Athletics return to Mesa for a Cactus League matchup against the Chicago Cubs. Adbert Alzolay will get the start for Chicago.

Kaprielian will be making his third appearance of the spring after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. He’s looked sharp allowing six hits and one run over his first 5 2/3 innings. He has walked three and has nine strikeouts.

The A’s will again roll out most of their regulars as they continue to get ready for Opening Day. Seth Brown returns to the lineup as the DH and will second. Conner Capel is back in left field and will hit eighth while Esteury Ruiz will play center and round out the order in the ninth spot.

Today's lineup vs. Chicago (NL) - March 22, 2023 at Hohokam Stadium pic.twitter.com/ncckAAVLHz — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 22, 2023

For the Cubs, Nick Madrigal will lead off and play third base. He will be followed by Trey Mancini and Cody Bellinger.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, March 22, 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

TV: No local broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2