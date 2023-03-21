Athletics vs. Angels Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics will begin the final spring towards the regular season Tuesday afternoon when they travel to Tempe to take on the Los Angeles Angels. Adam Oller is scheduled to get the start for Oakland while right-hander Victor Mederos is scheduled to take the mound for the Angels.

There are still a few roster spots up for grabs for Oakland as they enter the final stretch of the spring. Conner Capel is competing for an outfield spot and will get the start Tuesday in left field and will hit second. Esteury Ruiz is back in center while Ramon Laureano starts in right.

Today's lineup vs. Los Angeles (AL) - March 21, 2023 at Tempe Diablo Stadium pic.twitter.com/qiRBxKmXiQ — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 21, 2023

For the Angels, Luis Rengifo will start at shortstop and hit second. He will be followed by Jared Walsh and Hunter Renfroe. Former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak will start in left field and hit seventh.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, March 21, 1:10 p.m. PST

Location: Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

TV: No local broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2