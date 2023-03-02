Athletics vs. Cubs Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics will make the short trip over to Sloan Park Thursday where they will take on the Chicago Cubs in Cactus League action. Left-hander J.P Sears will make his second start of the spring while the Cubs will start veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman.

Sears will be making his second start of the spring. He was tagged for three hits and two runs in 1 2/3 innings in the opener. The A’s will roll out most of their starters for Thursday’s game. Tony Kemp is back in the leadoff spot. Aledmys Diaz and Jace Peterson will man short and third base respectively. Shea Langeliers will be behind the plate and will hit sixth. Langeliers is off to a hot start at the plate going 4-for-6 with two doubles and a home run in his first two games.

Stroman will be making his second spring start after allowing two hits and one run over two innings against the Giants in his debut. Cody Bellinger is in the lineup Thursday and will hit third and play center. Veteran Eric Hosmer will get the start at first base and will hit clean up.

There is no local broadcast for Thursday’s game, but it will be available on MLB.tv.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 2, 12:05 p.m. PST

Location: Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona

TV: No Local Broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM