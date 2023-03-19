Tyler Soderstrom, Zack Gelof among A’s latest roster cuts

The Oakland Athletics announced their latest round of roster cuts following Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The A’s announced that they have reassigned pitcher Jake Fishman, right-hander Rico Garcia, catcher Tyler Soderstrom, infielder Zack Gelof and outfielder Denzel Clarke to minor league camp. The team now has 36 players remaining in camp.

Soderstrom and Gelof are the biggest names here, but there never was much of a chance that either would crack the Opening Day roster. Both turned in good spring performances and could be a factor at some point during the 2023 season. Clarke split last season between Low and High A and could be ticketed to start at Double A.

Garcia had turned in some good performances and had some roster buzz, but ultimately didn’t make the cut. That could be good news for someone like Drew Steckenrider who remains in camp.

The A’s will enjoy their final off day of the Cactus League season Monday before returning to action against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.