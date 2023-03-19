Athletics vs. Dodgers Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics will make the trip to Camelback Ranch Sunday for a Cactus League matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Shintaro Fujinami will get the start for Oakland while the Dodgers will go with right-hander Dustin May.

Barring something unforeseen, Fujinami is a lock to begin the season in the rotation. He will make his fourth appearance of the spring. He is coming off a start against Colorado where he allowed four hits, three walks and four runs to go along with seven strikeouts in three innings. He threw 70 pitches last time out, so the A’s would probably like to see him work into the fifth or sixth inning Sunday. Drew Rucinski is listed among the pitchers that are scheduled to follow Fujinami, but could also pitch in a minor league game as Oakland looks to get everyone stretched out. Trevor May, Domingo Acevedo, Drew Steckenrider and Chad Smith are also scheduled to pitch Sunday.

Esteury Ruiz will lead off and will get another start in center Sunday. He will be followed by Ryan Noda, Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom who will slot in as the DH. JJ Bleday is making the trip over from minor league camp to start in right field while Zack Gelof will play second base and hit ninth.

Today's lineup vs. Los Angeles (NL) - March 19, 2023 at Camelback Ranch pic.twitter.com/GGmos39yC7 — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 19, 2023

For the Dodgers, Freddie Freeman is in the lineup hitting second and is back at first base after tweaking a hamstring while playing for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. J.D. Martinez gets the start in left field and will hit third. Max Muncy will be at third base and will hit clean up.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 19, 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Arizona

TV: No local Broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2