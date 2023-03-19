2023 Oakland A’s Community Prospect List

The Athletics Nation Community Prospect List for the 2023 season is now complete as Hogan Harris edged out outfielder Conner Capel to take the final spot. Here is a look at the complete list:

Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B Ken Waldichuk, LHP Zack Gelof, 2B/3B Esteury Ruiz, OF Mason Miller, RHP Kyle Muller, LHP Jordan Diaz, INF Lawrence Butler, OF Daniel Susac, C Max Muncy, SS Denzel Clarke, OF Freddy Tarnok, RHP Darell Hernaiz, INF Brett Harris, 3B J.T. Ginn, RHP Gunnar Hoglund, RHP Ryan Noda, 1B Luis Morales, RHP Luis Medina, RHP Royber Salinas, RHP Henry Bolte, OF Ryan Cusick, RHP Junior Perez, OF Clark Elliott, OF Hogan Harris, LHP

I think this is a good list and while we could have kept going, it is somewhat refreshing knowing that some good prospects got left off as that bodes well for the future. Those that just missed in order of most votes received on the final ballot are:

Conner Capel, OF

Joey Estes, RHP

Colby Thomas, OF

Brayan Buelvas, OF

This was a fun exercise and it will be interesting to see how the list holds up once the season begins. This is also something that we will do again, probably right after the draft. Thank you to everyone that participated!