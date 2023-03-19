 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Oakland A’s Community Prospect List

The list is now complete

By Kris Willis
/ new
Kansas City Royals v Oakland Athletics Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Athletics Nation Community Prospect List for the 2023 season is now complete as Hogan Harris edged out outfielder Conner Capel to take the final spot. Here is a look at the complete list:

  1. Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B
  2. Ken Waldichuk, LHP
  3. Zack Gelof, 2B/3B
  4. Esteury Ruiz, OF
  5. Mason Miller, RHP
  6. Kyle Muller, LHP
  7. Jordan Diaz, INF
  8. Lawrence Butler, OF
  9. Daniel Susac, C
  10. Max Muncy, SS
  11. Denzel Clarke, OF
  12. Freddy Tarnok, RHP
  13. Darell Hernaiz, INF
  14. Brett Harris, 3B
  15. J.T. Ginn, RHP
  16. Gunnar Hoglund, RHP
  17. Ryan Noda, 1B
  18. Luis Morales, RHP
  19. Luis Medina, RHP
  20. Royber Salinas, RHP
  21. Henry Bolte, OF
  22. Ryan Cusick, RHP
  23. Junior Perez, OF
  24. Clark Elliott, OF
  25. Hogan Harris, LHP

I think this is a good list and while we could have kept going, it is somewhat refreshing knowing that some good prospects got left off as that bodes well for the future. Those that just missed in order of most votes received on the final ballot are:

Conner Capel, OF
Joey Estes, RHP
Colby Thomas, OF
Brayan Buelvas, OF

This was a fun exercise and it will be interesting to see how the list holds up once the season begins. This is also something that we will do again, probably right after the draft. Thank you to everyone that participated!

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...