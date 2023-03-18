Reds vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics are back in action Saturday afternoon where they will host the Cincinnati Reds at Hohokam Stadium. Kyle Muller will be making his fourth appearance of the spring while the Reds will go with left-hander Brandon Williamson.

Muller is still among the group of pitchers vying to begin the season in Oakland’s rotation, but he has struggled a bit over his last two spring outings. He began the Cactus League season with a two scoreless inning, four strikeout performance against Milwaukee. In two appearances since, he has allowed 13 hits and six earned runs in seven innings. Perhaps more meaningful, Muller has tallied just one strikeout over those last two appearances.

Esteury Ruiz and Brent Rooker are competing for one of the final outfield spots and both are in Saturday’s lineup. Nick Allen is back at shortstop and will hit ninth.

Today's lineup vs. Cincinnati - March 18, 2023 at Hohokam Stadium pic.twitter.com/o8B4tY0nSC — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 18, 2023

The Reds will send out a lineup featuring mostly reserves or roster hopefuls. Kevin Newman will start at shortstop and lead off and will be followed by TJ Friedl and former A’s outfielder Chad Ponder. Infield prospect Noelvi Marte will hit eighth and play third base.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, March 18, 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2