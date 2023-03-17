 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

JP Sears makes his fifth appearance of the spring.

By Kris Willis
MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Chicago Cubs Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics are back in action at Hohokam Stadium Friday afternoon when they face the San Francisco Giants in Cactus League action. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland while the Giants will go with veteran Ross Stripling.

Sears will be making his fifth appearance of the spring and is coming off his best outing of the exhibition season where he allowed three hits, two runs and struck out six over five innings. Sears is among the group of starters that are competing for one of the team’s final rotation spots.

On the offensive side, Oakland will roll out what could be pretty close to what it might look like on Opening Day. Seth Brown will hit fourth and DH while Conner Capel gets the start in left field. Cristian Pache is back in center and will hit ninth.

For the Giants, Joc Pederson is back from the World Baseball Classic and will lead off and play first base. Michael Conforto will play right and hit second while J.D. Davis slots in at third base and will hit fifth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 17, 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

Streaming: NBC Sports App, MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2

