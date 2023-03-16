Athletics vs. Royals Spring Training game thread

After a rain out Wednesday, the Oakland Athletics will make the trip to Surprise Stadium Thursday where they will take on the Kansas City Royals. Ken Waldichuk is scheduled to get the start for Oakland while Kansas City will go with left-hander Kris Bubic.

Esteury Ruiz will hit second for the A’s Thursday and play centerfield. he will be flanked in the outfield by Ramon Laureano in right and Cristian Pache in left. Brent Rooker gets the start as the DH and will bat clean up. Dermis Garcia gets the start at first base and will be hitting eighth.

Today's lineup vs. Kansas City - March 16, 2023 at Surprise Stadium pic.twitter.com/IhENX71rfn — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 16, 2023

The Royals will go with a lineup featuring mostly reserves for Thursday’s game with the exception of Hunter Dozier who will hit second and play third base. Franmil Reyes will get the start as the DH and will hit fourth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 16, 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Arizona

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM