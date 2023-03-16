Oakland A’s Community Prospect List No. 25

Outfielder Clark Elliott slots in at No. 24 in the Athletics Nation Community Prospect list for the 2023 season. Elliott beat out Hogan Harris by three votes to take the spot. Outfielder Conner Capel won the latest nomination and joins the voting list.

Here is the complete list:

Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B Ken Waldichuk, LHP Zack Gelof, 2B/3B Esteury Ruiz, OF Mason Miller, RHP Kyle Muller, LHP Jordan Diaz, INF Lawrence Butler, OF Daniel Susac, C Max Muncy, SS Denzel Clarke, OF Freddy Tarnok, RHP Darell Hernaiz, INF Brett Harris, 3B J.T. Ginn, RHP Gunnar Hoglund, RHP Ryan Noda, 1B Luis Morales, RHP Luis Medina, RHP Royber Salinas, RHP Henry Bolte, OF Ryan Cusick, RHP Junior Perez, OF Clark Elliott, OF

Here is the process:

Five nominees will appear on the ballot. The one who receives the most votes earns the top spot in the CPL while the remaining four players move on to the next ballot where they are joined by the next nominee.

In the comments, commenters will nominate a player to be put onto the ballot for the next round. After the first nomination for a player has been put in, all other votes for that player will come from Rec’ing that comment. The player with the most Rec’s earns the nomination.

The format for the comment should be “Nomination: Player Name”.

If a prospect is traded, his name will be crossed out, and all other players will be moved up a space. If a prospect is acquired, a special vote will be put up to determine where that players should rank.

Hogan Harris, LHP

From Baseball America

Scouting Grades: Fastball: 55. Curveball: 50. Slider: 50. Changeup: 60. Control: 45 Scouting Report: Harris has swing-and-miss stuff but has walked 4.3 batters per nine innings as a professional. His fastball was a touch firmer a year removed from surgery, averaging 93 mph and touching 97. He runs into trouble when he tries to overthrow his four-seamer. Harris’ upper-70s changeup is quite good and his best swing-and-miss secondary. He also throws a slow, arcing curveball that has roughly 20 mph separation from his fastball and may be more of a strike-stealer than a swing-and-miss offering. At the end of the season, Harris added an upper-80s slider/cutter hybrid into his repertoire, which the A’s believe will be the key to Harris turning over more advanced lineups. Harris used his rehab to improve his body. His delivery is still a bit rigid and he struggles at times staying on line to the plate. He has fringe-average command potential that is mitigated by the quality of his stuff.

Joey Estes, RHP

From Baseball America

Scouting Grades: Fastball: 55. Slider: 55. Changeup: 50. Control: 50 Scouting Report: Estes attacks hitters with athleticism, arm speed and a competitive mentality. He has three solid pitches, albeit without an elite swing-and-miss offering. His 92-94 mph fastball has nearly equal amounts of carry and run, boring in on righthanded batters but with enough vertical break to play at the top of the strike zone. His mid-80s slider has late bite, but he sometimes struggles to stay on top of it. Estes also throws a mid-80s changeup with good hand speed that tunnels well with the fastball but is still inconsistent. Estes is generally around the strike zone, but can rush his delivery at times and his command wavers as a result. The A’s worked with Estes in instructs to move down the mound a bit more efficiently.

Colby Thomas, OF

From MLB Pipeline

Scouting grades: Hit: 45 | Power: 55 | Run: 55 | Arm: 55 | Field: 55 | Overall: 40 Thomas generates a ton of raw power thanks to a combination of bat speed and loft in his swing. He improved his selectivity and consistently was able to pounce on pitches over the plate in his last season of college. He displayed the ability to work counts and draw walks, which should help him produce solid on-base numbers. He does have some struggles against offspeed pitches and he’ll need to improve on that front. Thomas’ athleticism is another plus, with near-plus plus speed and a strong arm that enables him to thrive in the corner outfield spots. That speed is also valuable on the basepaths. He’s an intelligent runner who can swipe some bases. Set to get his pro career underway, he’ll look to soon join Kyle Lewis as the next outfielder out of Mercer to reach the big leagues.

Brayan Buelvas, OF

From Baseball America

Scouting Grades: Hit: 55. Power: 45. Speed: 50. Fielding: 55. Arm: 55 Scouting Report: The A’s wonder if Buelvas simply ran out of energy in 2022. He also needs to determine what type of hitter he wants to be. Buelvas has average power potential and is still growing into his frame, but he chases that power too frequently and loses his approach. The A’s believe he’s better off sticking to a more contact-oriented, line-to-line approach to maximize his feel for the barrel. Buelvas is a solid-average runner. He has just enough foot speed and arm strength to handle center field now. Some evaluators aren’t convinced he can stick there as he matures, and a move to a corner would put even more strain on his bat.

Conner Capel, OF

From FanGraphs

Grades: Hit: 35/45, Game Power: 40/45, Raw Power: 50/50, Speed: 55/55, Field: 45/50, Throws: 60/60, FV 40

(Capel isn’t included in MLB Pipeline or Baseball America’s Top 30 lists for the A’s and FanGraphs still hasn’t released their offering. So this write up is mine alone.)

Oakland claimed Capel off waivers from the Cardinals last September and put up good numbers in a small sample to end the season going 13-for-35 at the plate with two homers. He is 7-for-25 during the spring and in the mix to claim one of the final outfield spots on the Opening Day roster.

If you look deeper into his Baseball Savant numbers, his barrel rate (6.8%) and average EV (87.6 mph) aren’t that impressive. However, it is a tiny sample and is somewhat skewed from his time with the Cardinals in 2022. Those that believe in Capel point to his 108.5 max EV as a sign that there is more to unlock. He is in the 56th percentile in sprint speed and has a strong arm which rated in the 83rd percentile per Baseball Savant. That should make him a strong defensive option for either corner outfield spot.