Elephant Rumblings: Oller on tap for another chance to boost starting chances

Happy Thursday, Athletics Nation!

Sadly there was no A’s baseball yesterday but hopefully that won’t be the case today. Oakland should be getting back on the field this afternoon against the Kansas City Royals with righty Adam Oller on the mound to start the game.

The young pitcher, who came over in last year’s Chris Bassitt trade, will look to continue his impressive spring. With the rotation picture wide open, there is a better than decent chance that Oller can secure a spot in the starting five.

That’s not what was especially expected at the start of camp. Oller struggled last year in his first real taste of MLB action, posting a 6.30 ERA over 19 games (14 starts). A lot of pundits and fans believed that Oller could, at best, grab a long-reliever role in the bullpen but his spring has changed that calculus. He’s pitched 9 2⁄ 3 innings while racking up 14 strikeouts along with just 4 walks. With the A’s in rebuilding mode and looking for pieces of the next Oakland playoff team, don’t be surprised to see Oller given a long look, at least to start the season. A’s fans will be rooting for him.

Scary scene at the end with one of the best closers in baseball:

And judging by Diaz being helped off of the field and the reaction of the Puerto Rican and Dominican players, it does not look good. pic.twitter.com/mECw2UIpSj — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 16, 2023

Former top prospect pitching in the WBC for Venezuela:

#Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo's parents were beaming with pride as he dominated on the mound while wearing "Venezuela" on his chest.



"This has always been a dream.”



On a special afternoon for the Luzardo family (with great photos from @dsantiagophoto)https://t.co/ELuBmyYe5N — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) March 15, 2023

You heard the man:

Where my A’s fans at? I need your help. Give me one emoji for one player on the team. I have this thing I do for the players of the game.



Example: is mine. — Trevor May (@IamTrevorMay) March 16, 2023

It’s gotta be humbling, to be sure…

"It's humbling. ... It is a booth that has a lot of history."@vincebaseball is grateful to be part of the illustrious A's radio fraternity ️ https://t.co/2tu4hemxfc pic.twitter.com/pPltmiBYcW — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) March 16, 2023

And a couple A’s prospects facing each other in today’s WBC games: