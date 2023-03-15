 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Oakland Athletics rain out open thread

Wednesday’s game against the Mariners has been cancelled.

By Kris Willis
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics were scheduled to take on the Seattle Mariners Wednesday afternoon, but the game has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Adam Oller had been scheduled to pitch for Oakland.

Ken Waldichuk was listed as Oakland’s scheduled starter for Thursday’s game against the Royals. We will see if that changes after the rain out.

For the rest of the day, feel free to use this thread to discuss the many storylines remaining for the spring and don’t forget to vote in our latest Community Prospect poll.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...