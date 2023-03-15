Oakland Athletics rain out open thread

The Oakland Athletics were scheduled to take on the Seattle Mariners Wednesday afternoon, but the game has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Adam Oller had been scheduled to pitch for Oakland.

Ken Waldichuk was listed as Oakland’s scheduled starter for Thursday’s game against the Royals. We will see if that changes after the rain out.

