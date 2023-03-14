Athletics vs. White Sox Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics will make the trip to Camelback Ranch Tuesday for a Cactus League matchup against the Chicago White Sox. Drew Rucinski will make his third start of the spring for Oakland while Chicago will go with right-hander Dylan Cease.

Rucinski will be looking for a good outing after allowing 10 hits and six runs over his first five innings. Sam Moll and Zach Jackson are among the pitchers scheduled to follow.

Jace Peterson moves into the leadoff spot Tuesday and will play third base. Shea Langeliers is back behind the plate and will hit second. Brent Rooker, Cristian Pache and Cody Thomas will man the outfield while Kevin Smith slots in at shortstop and will hit ninth.

Today's lineup vs. Chicago (AL) - March 14, 2023 at Camelback Ranch pic.twitter.com/lwTWGOUy9m — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 14, 2023

For the White Sox, former A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus will lead off and play short. Oscar Colas has been red hot and will hit second and play right field. Andrew Benintendi and Yasmani Grandal are also in the lineup for Chicago.

Jake Burger on the hot corner today vs. the A's. pic.twitter.com/WGxdqwjluy — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 14, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, March 14, 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: Camelback Ranch

TV: No local broadcast

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM