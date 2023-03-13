Athletics vs. Rockies Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics will head to Salt River Fields Monday for a Cactus League matchup against the Colorado Rockies. Shintaro Fujinami will make his third start of the spring for the A’s while the Rockies will go with right-hander Ryan Feltner.

Fujinami has pitched well allowing two hits and one run to go along with six strikeouts over his first five innings. He does have five walks in those five innings, so that continues to be something to keep an eye on. Lefty Kyle Muller is among the group of pitchers expected to follow Fujinami Monday afternoon. Muller is among the group of pitchers competing for one of the final spots in the rotation.

Esteury Ruiz will lead off and play center field Monday. Jesus Aguilar will hit clean up and play first base. Tyler Soderstrom will get the start behind the plate and will hit eighth.

Today's lineup vs. Colorado - March 13, 2023 at Salt River Fields pic.twitter.com/YzuoEb9GEQ — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 13, 2023

For the Rockies, Kris Bryant is in the lineup as the DH and will hit second. He will be followed by Ryan McMahon and C.J. Cron. New addition, Mike Moustakas will play third base and hit fifth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 13, 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: Salt Fiver Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Arizona

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM