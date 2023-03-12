JJ Bleday, Lawrence Butler among A’s latest roster cuts

Following Sunday’s split squad matchups, the Oakland Athletics announced a series of roster moves. The A’s optioned left-hander Hogan Harris, infielders Jonah Bride, Jordan Diaz, Dermis Garcia and outfielder JJ Bleday to Triple A Las Vegas. They also optioned outfielder Lawrence Butler to Double A Midland.

Pitchers Jasseel De La Cruz and Garrett Williams, catcher Yohel Pozo and outfielder Trenton Brooks were reassigned to minor league camp. The team also released infielder Ernie Clement.

Bleday is probably the biggest name here in regards to the Opening Day roster. He had two hits Sunday, including an inside-the-park home run and is 8-for-28 in 11 games. Bleday had been competing with Esteury Ruiz and Cristian Pache for the centerfield job. However, Mark Kotsay talked about the competition Saturday and pointed out that Bleday and Ruiz both have options and hinted that it would play into the decision.

There wasn’t really much of a chance that Butler had a chance to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster given that he hasn’t played above High A, but he did everything he could to show that he deserved consideration. Butler is 11-for-20 on the spring with four doubles, a triple, a homer and has driven in 10 runs. He looked good playing all over the outfield as well.

Jordan Diaz is currently playing in the WBC and could be a factor once he returns. Dermis Garcia saw some action in the majors last season, but the additions of Ryan Noda and Jesus Aguilar at first base seem to have squeezed him out.

Oakland now has 41 players remaining in camp.