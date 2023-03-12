 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A’s Split Squad Spring Training game thread

Let’s play two!

By Kris Willis
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics are back at it Sunday with some split squad action against the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants. James Kaprielian will make his spring debut at home against the Padres while JP Sears will start in Scottsdale against the Giants.

Esteury Ruiz will lead off and get the start in center against the Padres and will be flanked by JJ Bleday and Conner Capel. Shea Langeliers will get the start behind the plate and will hit third.

Game Info vs. Padres

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 12, 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM

Against the Giants, Tony Kemp will lead off and play second. Seth Brown will slot in as the DH while Ramon Laureano is back in the right field and hitting fourth. Cristian Pache, will play center and bat ninth.

Game Info vs. Giants

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 12, 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Arizona

TV: NBCS BA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: KNBR 680

