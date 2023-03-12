A’s Split Squad Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics are back at it Sunday with some split squad action against the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants. James Kaprielian will make his spring debut at home against the Padres while JP Sears will start in Scottsdale against the Giants.
Esteury Ruiz will lead off and get the start in center against the Padres and will be flanked by JJ Bleday and Conner Capel. Shea Langeliers will get the start behind the plate and will hit third.
A’s Lineup vs. Padres 3/12— Athletics Nation (@athleticsnation) March 12, 2023
1. Ruiz CF
2. Capel RF
3. Langeliers C
4. Aguilar 1B
5. Peterson DH
6. Bride 3B
7. Bleday LF
8. Allen SS
9. Wade 2B
James Kaprielian RHP
Sunday afternoon baseball comin’ at ya.#PadresST pic.twitter.com/dSOcANv3Lu— San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 12, 2023
Game Info vs. Padres
Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 12, 1:05 p.m. PST
Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona
TV: NONE
Streaming: NONE
Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM
Against the Giants, Tony Kemp will lead off and play second. Seth Brown will slot in as the DH while Ramon Laureano is back in the right field and hitting fourth. Cristian Pache, will play center and bat ninth.
A’s lineup 3/12 vs Giants— Athletics Nation (@athleticsnation) March 12, 2023
1. Kemp 2B
2. Diaz SS
3. Brown DH
4. Laureano RF
5. Noda 1B
6. Rooker LF
7. McCann C
8. Smith 3B
9. Pache CF
JP Sears LHP
Austin Slater is making his Cactus League debut at DH. Brett Wisely is also starting in CF:— Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) March 12, 2023
Austin Slater - DH
LaMonte Wade Jr. - 1B
Thairo Estrada - 2B
Mike Yastrzemski - RF
Wilmer Flores - 3B
Brett Wisely - CF
Joey Bart - C
Will Wilson - SS
Luis Matos - LF
RHP Ross Stripling
Game Info vs. Giants
Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 12, 1:05 p.m. PST
Location: Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Arizona
TV: NBCS BA
Streaming: MLB.tv
Radio: KNBR 680
