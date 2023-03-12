A’s Split Squad Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics are back at it Sunday with some split squad action against the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants. James Kaprielian will make his spring debut at home against the Padres while JP Sears will start in Scottsdale against the Giants.

Esteury Ruiz will lead off and get the start in center against the Padres and will be flanked by JJ Bleday and Conner Capel. Shea Langeliers will get the start behind the plate and will hit third.

A’s Lineup vs. Padres 3/12



1. Ruiz CF

2. Capel RF

3. Langeliers C

4. Aguilar 1B

5. Peterson DH

6. Bride 3B

7. Bleday LF

8. Allen SS

9. Wade 2B



James Kaprielian RHP — Athletics Nation (@athleticsnation) March 12, 2023

Game Info vs. Padres

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 12, 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM

Against the Giants, Tony Kemp will lead off and play second. Seth Brown will slot in as the DH while Ramon Laureano is back in the right field and hitting fourth. Cristian Pache, will play center and bat ninth.

A’s lineup 3/12 vs Giants



1. Kemp 2B

2. Diaz SS

3. Brown DH

4. Laureano RF

5. Noda 1B

6. Rooker LF

7. McCann C

8. Smith 3B

9. Pache CF



JP Sears LHP — Athletics Nation (@athleticsnation) March 12, 2023

Austin Slater is making his Cactus League debut at DH. Brett Wisely is also starting in CF:



Austin Slater - DH

LaMonte Wade Jr. - 1B

Thairo Estrada - 2B

Mike Yastrzemski - RF

Wilmer Flores - 3B

Brett Wisely - CF

Joey Bart - C

Will Wilson - SS

Luis Matos - LF



RHP Ross Stripling — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) March 12, 2023

Game Info vs. Giants

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 12, 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Arizona

TV: NBCS BA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: KNBR 680