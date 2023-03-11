Athletics vs. Guardians Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics will make the trip to Goodyear Ballpark Saturday for a Cactus League matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. Ken Waldichuk will get the start for Oakland while Aaron Civale will start for Cleveland.

Tony Kemp will get the start at second base and lead off for the A’s Saturday. Shea Langeliers is back behind the plate and will hit cleanup. Kevin Smith will start at shortstop and hit eighth while Lawrence Butler starts in center and will bat ninth.

Waldichuk will be making his third appearance and will be looking to make some progress. He has been knocked around in his first two starts allowing five hits and five runs in 2 2/3 innings combined.

Today's lineup vs. Cleveland - March 11, 2023 at Goodyear Ballpark pic.twitter.com/OOwh1elFpu — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 11, 2023

The Guardians will roll out many of their regulars for Saturday’s game including Jose Ramirez and Josh Bell. Oscar Gonzalez will DH and bat sixth.

Today is Saturday, March 11th. You know what that means.#CLESpring pic.twitter.com/T5o96BagBk — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) March 11, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, March 11, 12:05 p.m. PST

Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Arizona

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM