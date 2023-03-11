 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Kevin Smith’s slam caps off big comeback

Smith has quietly put together a good spring.

By Kris Willis
MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at San Diego Padres Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

While wins and losses during the spring are way down the priority list, you have to take notice when someone pulls off a big comeback like the Oakland Athletics did Friday. The A’s overcame an 11-5 deficit in the ninth, scoring seven times to beat the Texas Rangers 12-11 with the big blow coming on a walk-off grand slam by Kevin Smith.

Smith came over from Toronto in the Matt Chapman trade and largely flopped at the major league level producing a 48 wRC+ in just 151 plate appearances. He wasn’t much better at Triple A either where his strikeout rate ballooned to over 30% while producing a 90 wRC+.

Due to his struggles last season, there wasn’t much expectation for Smith coming into the spring. However, he has played well going 8-for-20 at the plate with a double and a pair of homers. There is still a long way to go in the Cactus League schedule, but Smith is again looking like he could be a useful player for the A’s and could land a spot on the Opening Day roster.

