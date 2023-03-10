A’s option Adrian Martinez to Triple A

The Oakland Athletics announced Friday night that they have optioned right-hander Adrian Martinez to Triple-A Las Vegas. Martinez is currently playing with Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.

The A's have optioned RHP Adrian Martinez to Triple-A Las Vegas. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 11, 2023

Oakland has 51 players remaining on their camp roster. Martinez appeared in two games, including one start, before leaving for the WBC. He allowed three hits and three runs to go along with three strikeouts.

Martinez had been among the group of pitchers competing for a spot in the starting rotation for Opening Day. He appeared in 12 games at the major league level last season posting a 6.24 ERA and a 5.35 FIP in 57 2/3 innings.