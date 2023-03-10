Rangers vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics will continue the Cactus League schedule Friday afternoon with a matchup against the Texas Rangers. Oakland will send Paul Blackburn to the mound while Texas will counter with righty Dane Dunning.

Blackburn will be looking for better results after a rough debut where he allowed five hits and six runs in just one inning against the Reds. Oakland will roll out many of its regulars including Seth Brown who returns to the lineup as the DH. Aledmys Diaz gets the start at second while JJ Bleday is back in left field.

Today's lineup vs. Texas - March 10, 2023 at Hohokam Stadium pic.twitter.com/jInwFbmQHn — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 10, 2023

Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe are all in the lineup for the Rangers Friday afternoon. Josh Jung will get the start at third base while Clint Frazier will start in left.

Rangers lineup for March 10 at Oakland.



105.3 The Fan will air a radio broadcast of today's game on tape delay (8:00 p.m. CT) in the DFW market. pic.twitter.com/YYjZZBoMUA — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 10, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 10, 12:05 p.m. PST

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

Streaming: NBC Sports App, MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM