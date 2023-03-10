 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rangers vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

By AnthonyHardinSr
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics will continue the Cactus League schedule Friday afternoon with a matchup against the Texas Rangers. Oakland will send Paul Blackburn to the mound while Texas will counter with righty Dane Dunning.

Blackburn will be looking for better results after a rough debut where he allowed five hits and six runs in just one inning against the Reds. Oakland will roll out many of its regulars including Seth Brown who returns to the lineup as the DH. Aledmys Diaz gets the start at second while JJ Bleday is back in left field.

Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe are all in the lineup for the Rangers Friday afternoon. Josh Jung will get the start at third base while Clint Frazier will start in left.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 10, 12:05 p.m. PST

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

Streaming: NBC Sports App, MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM

