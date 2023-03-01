Athletics vs Reds Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics will travel to Goodyear, Arizona Wednesday for a Cactus League matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. Adrian Martinez will get the start for Oakland while Graham Ashcraft will be on the mound for the Reds. Luis Medina is also among the group of pitchers expected to see action in Wednesday’s game.

JJ Bleday is back in center field Wednesday and will be hitting third. Jordan Diaz gets the start at second base and will hit sixth. Zack Gelof will DH and bat ninth.

Today's lineup at Cincinnati - March 1, 2023 at Goodyear Ballpark pic.twitter.com/EjzuYNYZXw — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 1, 2023

For the Reds, Jonathan India will lead off and play second base. Veteran Wil Myers will play first base and hit third. Top prospect Elly De La Cruz will get the start at shortstop and bat fifth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, March 1, 12:05 p.m. PST

Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Arizona

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM