Elephant Rumblings: Howard Terminal negotiations “looking good” per Mayor Thao

It’s been noted that the A’s have been rather silent of late on the state of negotiations with the City of Oakland on the proposed Howard Terminal ballpark development. Meanwhile, A’s president Dave Kaval and owner John Fisher paid a visit to civic leaders in Las Vegas last week to discuss relocation prospects. None of this is terribly encouraging.

But what if I told you that negotiations on Howard Terminal are happening, and they are in fact looking good? Better yet, what if newly elected and sworn in Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao told you that? Well, she did apparently say that in yesterday’s annual mayor’s economic forecast meeting.

650 were on hand for the discussion, which included Thao, S.F. Mayor London Breed, and economic forecasters from U.C. Berkeley and Bank of America.

Keith Burbank at SFGate reported that during the meeting, Thao stated that negotiations between the city and its only remaining major league sports franchise have resumed, and apparently one would be pleased to behold the progress of said negotiations.

However, the mayor declined to elaborate on her comment with any specifics. But hey—a politician is publicly optimistic about the fulfillment of an agenda item! That’s a good thing ... right? Let’s hope that more concrete details are forthcoming.

Remembering Bob Trice this #BlackHistoryMonth

Bob Trice paved the way for future A's.#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/PmOnoxNUhv — Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 7, 2023

The Lugnuts are hiring.

Current job postings with @LansingLugnuts for the upcoming season:



- Asst. Groundskeeper

- Control Room Staff

- Visiting Clubhouse Ops Asst.

- Stadium Operations intern



Apply (or forward on to someone who would be interested): https://t.co/QJVa1ac2dB — Jesse Goldberg-Strassler (@jgoldstrass) February 7, 2023

Get your kicks, you’re 66! HBD Carney Lansford!

Happy 66th birthday to all-time stance Carney Lansford. pic.twitter.com/PYusNm0mcP — Batting Stance Guy (@BattingStanceG) February 7, 2023

Slusser at the HOF.