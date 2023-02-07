Elephant Rumblings: Brodie Brazil offers thoughts on AASEG and Coliseum

Welcome to Tuesday, Athletics Nation!

Beat writer Brodie Brazil has been doing videos on the roster lately, but he switched it up yesterday with a video talking about the stadium issue.

He covers a few topics during the 18 minute video, and focuses a lot on the recently announced exclusive negotiations between the city and the AASEG. He did bring up the fact that the A’s weren’t at the event held at the Coliseum, which is odd considering the team owns 50% of the land. It’ll take all three parties to reach an agreement. The whole video is definitely worth a watch if you want a better sense on the whole situation and the possibility of the city getting its first WNBA team.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Joey Votto is a treasure:

Joseph Daniel Votto in a faux fur jacket and top hat >>>>> pic.twitter.com/KwG0h1V1tv — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) February 6, 2023

*Applause*