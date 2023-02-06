Elephant Rumblings: Vegas developers voice support for A’s

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Not a lot has been happening publicly on the proposed Howard Terminal development lately. Last week, while Oakland leaders promoted a plan to bring the WNBA to a redeveloped Oakland Coliseum site, Dave Kaval and John Fisher visited with city leaders and developers in Las Vegas.

Some believe that the A’s would still prefer to stay in Oakland, citing as evidence of this belief the lack of a specific proposed stadium site as well as Vegas leaders’ not having hitherto voiced willingness to financially support the move.

But Kaval and Fisher’s visit is a reminder that the A’s continue to evaluate and set conditions for a possible move, and Matt Snyder at CBS Sports cited statements of prominent Vegas developers that reveal enthusiasm in the private sector to bring the A’s to Sin City.

Local business owner Derek Stevens told the Las Vegas Review Journal that the A’s are his city’s best chance at landing an MLB franchise, because Commissioner Rob Manfred has agreed to waive relocation fees for a move from Oakland, while there is no assurance that fees would be waived for a Vegas expansion team.

Resorts World Las Vegas president Scott Sibella told the Review Journal that he backs a ballpark development on the Las Vegas Festival grounds site on the north end of the strip. Sibella said his belief in the viability of that site was reinforced in last week’s meetings with the A’s, as was his “full support” of the potential move.

Let’s hope the A’s return some focus to Oakland and Howard Terminal soon. Have a wonderful week, AN.

