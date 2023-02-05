Elephant Rumblings: Oakland Mayor comments on A’s, Howard Terminal

After passing on several opportunities, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao finally acknowledged the A’s and Howard Terminal in an interview with Stephanie Lin of KRON4 News. Casey Pratt broke Thao’s comments down in a short video on his YouTube page.
As Pratt points out, there wasn’t much of an update, but it is good that it has finally been mentioned and is out in the opening. Thao’s comments are below.
“With Howard Terminal, I’m a huge A’s fan myself and we would love to have the A’s here in our town and I know that there’s an understanding they have also been in talks with other cities too.”
“But regardless, my goal and my northstar is to try to keep the A’s here in the city of Oakland, but not on the backs of the voters and the taxpayers of Oakland.”
“ So I’m excited to go into these negotiations and to have a new perspective, bring new breath and new energy. So I will leave that there but I am very optimistic we can move forward.”
Best of Twitter:
The Athletic’s Melissa Lockard was a guest on this week’s A’s Cast and discussed Jordan Diaz.
"Jordan Diaz is a guy you'll find a place for in the lineup because he can hit."@melissalockard discussed the @athletics heading into Spring Training, the pitching staff, Ramon Laureano & her player to watch this year.— A's Cast (@athleticscast24) February 5, 2023
: https://t.co/QPJn9na9pR
: https://t.co/roZflAu9od pic.twitter.com/5UvK7K0kY8
