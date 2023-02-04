 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Brodie Brazil continues player profile series

MLB news roundup

By ConnorAshford
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the weekend, Athletics Nation! And a happy Saturday to you all.

A’s pre- and post-game reporter Brodie Brazil started a brand new series profiling each and every player on the Athletics ahead of the coming season. They’ve all been between roughly 7-10 minutes, and he started the series off a few days ago looking at Shea Langeliers, Seth Brown, Nick Allen, and Ramon Laureano earlier in the week.

He continued it yesterday profiling the newly-signed Aledmys Diaz

…and then Jordan Diaz

…and then finally James Kaprielian.

That’s seven down, and at least 19 more to go (but hopefully more, these have been awesome, thanks Brodie!)

We finally got something out of Oakland mayor Sheng Thao regarding the A’s:

Casey said it best:

And then he went and made this great video:

Another former Athletic in the WBC. And he’s Klay Thompson’s brother!

