Elephant Rumblings: Brodie Brazil continues player profile series

Welcome to the weekend, Athletics Nation! And a happy Saturday to you all.

A’s pre- and post-game reporter Brodie Brazil started a brand new series profiling each and every player on the Athletics ahead of the coming season. They’ve all been between roughly 7-10 minutes, and he started the series off a few days ago looking at Shea Langeliers, Seth Brown, Nick Allen, and Ramon Laureano earlier in the week.

He continued it yesterday profiling the newly-signed Aledmys Diaz…

Aledmys Díaz: where will he play?

(A's 2023 Player Profile)https://t.co/IJ5RZbOtor — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) February 4, 2023

…and then Jordan Diaz…

Jordan Diaz can rake

(A's 2023 Player Profile)https://t.co/aOyt3lbpAy — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) February 4, 2023

…and then finally James Kaprielian.

James Kaprielian: bounce back?

(A's 2023 Player Profile)https://t.co/GhkVurvp9P — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) February 4, 2023

That’s seven down, and at least 19 more to go (but hopefully more, these have been awesome, thanks Brodie!)

We finally got something out of Oakland mayor Sheng Thao regarding the A’s:

#Oakland @MayorShengThao shared with us live today on @kron4news she is "very optimistic" plans for Howard Terminal and the Oakland A's will move forward. This comes a day after the city announced an agreement for Coliseum development with AASEG. pic.twitter.com/ELz5M4NcGT — Stephanie Lin (@StephanieLinTV) February 3, 2023

Casey said it best:

Very happy to see the 'elephant in the room' being acknowledged. https://t.co/sFFcYXFzYF — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) February 4, 2023

And then he went and made this great video:

