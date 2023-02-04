Elephant Rumblings: Brodie Brazil continues player profile series

Welcome to the weekend, Athletics Nation! And a happy Saturday to you all.
A’s pre- and post-game reporter Brodie Brazil started a brand new series profiling each and every player on the Athletics ahead of the coming season. They’ve all been between roughly 7-10 minutes, and he started the series off a few days ago looking at Shea Langeliers, Seth Brown, Nick Allen, and Ramon Laureano earlier in the week.
He continued it yesterday profiling the newly-signed Aledmys Diaz…
Aledmys Díaz: where will he play?— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) February 4, 2023
(A's 2023 Player Profile)https://t.co/IJ5RZbOtor
…and then Jordan Diaz…
Jordan Diaz can rake— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) February 4, 2023
(A's 2023 Player Profile)https://t.co/aOyt3lbpAy
…and then finally James Kaprielian.
James Kaprielian: bounce back?— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) February 4, 2023
(A's 2023 Player Profile)https://t.co/GhkVurvp9P
That’s seven down, and at least 19 more to go (but hopefully more, these have been awesome, thanks Brodie!)
Best of Twitter:
We finally got something out of Oakland mayor Sheng Thao regarding the A’s:
#Oakland @MayorShengThao shared with us live today on @kron4news she is "very optimistic" plans for Howard Terminal and the Oakland A's will move forward. This comes a day after the city announced an agreement for Coliseum development with AASEG. pic.twitter.com/ELz5M4NcGT— Stephanie Lin (@StephanieLinTV) February 3, 2023
Casey said it best:
Very happy to see the 'elephant in the room' being acknowledged. https://t.co/sFFcYXFzYF— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) February 4, 2023
And then he went and made this great video:
February 4, 2023
Another former Athletic in the WBC. And he’s Klay Thompson’s brother!
This will be fun: I’m hearing that Trayce Thompson will be playing for Team Great Britain in the WBC.— Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 3, 2023
