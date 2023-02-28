Angels vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

Shintaro Fujinami will make his debut for the Oakland Athletics Tuesday when they take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.

The Athletics will roll out what could arguably be their Opening Day lineup for Tuesday’s game. Offseason additions Aledmys Diaz and Jace Peterson will slot in at shortstop and third base. Shea Langeliers is back behind the plate and will catch Fujinami. Esteury Ruiz will play center field and hit ninth.

Today's lineup vs. Los Angeles (AL) - Feb. 28, 2023 at Hohokam Stadium pic.twitter.com/9qtV88ckLj — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) February 28, 2023

For the Angels, Luis Rengifo will hit second and play third base. Jo Adell will play left field and hit fifth. Logan O’Hoppe will catch Ohtani and bat sixth.

#Angels lineup for Shohei Ohtani’s first start of the spring before he departs to join Team Japan in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/3qO4mlTGry — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 28, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, February 28, 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

Streaming: NBC Sports App, MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM