 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Angels vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

By Kris Willis
/ new
MLB: Oakland Athletics-Press Conference D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Shintaro Fujinami will make his debut for the Oakland Athletics Tuesday when they take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.

The Athletics will roll out what could arguably be their Opening Day lineup for Tuesday’s game. Offseason additions Aledmys Diaz and Jace Peterson will slot in at shortstop and third base. Shea Langeliers is back behind the plate and will catch Fujinami. Esteury Ruiz will play center field and hit ninth.

For the Angels, Luis Rengifo will hit second and play third base. Jo Adell will play left field and hit fifth. Logan O’Hoppe will catch Ohtani and bat sixth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, February 28, 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

Streaming: NBC Sports App, MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...