Elephant Rumblings: “New Oakland” right around the corner?

MLB news roundup

By ConnorAshford
MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics Photo Day Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The A’s finally dropped a game yesterday, losing to the Rockies 7-3. But prospect Lawrence Butler had himself a day, hitting a double and home run to account for half of Oakland’s four total hits. That double actually broke up a no-hitter attempt and came off hit bat at 111 MPH. Very nice.

After the game, Butler spoke of his and teammates Tyler Soderstrom, who got his first spring start today, Denzel Clarke and Zack Gelof’s first spring training together, and had this exciting new name for the prospects coming up through the pipeline:

You gotta love the confidence from one of the young guys. Get those t-shirts ready. Butler is expected to begin the year in Double-A but a big season could put him on the cusp of making his big league debut sooner than later. “New Oakland” might be here sooner than later.

Couldn’t have said it better myself

From the man himself:

…after hitting a bomb and a double

