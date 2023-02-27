Rockies vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

Drew Rucinski will make his debut for the Oakland Athletics Monday when they continue their Cactus League schedule against the Colorado Rockies at Hohokam Stadium.

Ramón Laureano and Seth Brown will get the start in the corners with JJ Bleday handling center field. Rookie Tyler Soderstrom will get the start at catcher and will hit eighth. Nick Allen is back at shortstop and will round out the order in the ninth spot.

Relievers Sam Moll and Zach Jackson are among the pitchers scheduled to follow Rucinski Monday afternoon.

Today's lineup vs. Colorado - Feb. 27, 2023 at Hohokam Stadium pic.twitter.com/JExni4LF1N — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) February 27, 2023

For the Rockies, right-hander Peter Lambert will get the start on the mound. Kris Bryant will DH and hit second while C.J. Cron will hit fourth and play first base.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, February 27, 12:05 p.m. PST

Location: Hohokam Stadium

Streaming: NBC Sports App, MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM