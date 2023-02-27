Elephant Rumblings: Billy Owens marks 25 years with A’s

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!
The A’s got off to a great start in Cactus League play over the weekend, winning both games and totaling 23 runs in the process. That’s some poppin’ fresh offense from a plucky young squadron right out the gate for you.
Maybe the front office did win all those seemingly lopsided trades many of us deemed giveaways. I wouldn’t get too optimistic just yet—we’re still likely in for a bit of a long season. But I’m definitely more excited than ever to watch this team develop.
One man who has been instrumental in developing this team is assistant general manager and director of player personnel Billy Owens. 2023 marks his 25th season with the A’s, a major milestone for the 51-year-old, who has played myriad roles with the team, from hitting instructor, to scout, to baseball operations executive.
Bill Ladson at MLB.com detailed some of Owens’ reflections on his career, including his disappointment in the result of the first Draft Lottery, his approach on scouting and evaluation, and his future aspirations.
We may not be thrilled with everything happening at every level of the A’s organization these days, but Owens is definitely one of the good guys, and a big reason we’re enthusiastically watching prospects like Tyler Soderstrom make their ascent to the big leagues.
Athletics Nation congratulates Billy Owens on 25 great years with the A’s. May there be 25 more to come—right here in Oakland!
A’s Coverage:
- Willis: Shea Langeliers, Ryan Noda homer as A’s knock off Brewers
- Willis: Oakland A’s 2023 Community Prospect List No. 16
- Willis: 2023 Oakland Athletics Spring Training Schedule
- Ladson: Owens celebrates 25 years with A’s: ‘I’ve been blessed’
- Kawahara: How A’s shortstop Nick Allen, already an elite defender, hones his fielding skills ($)
- Kawahara: Pace of play for A’s in their spring debut? Faster. Gametime? Still long ($)
MLB News & Interest:
- Passan: Sources: Padres, Manny Machado finalizing $350M extension
- Polishuk: NL East Notes: Hoskins, Rosario, Mauricio, Vientos
- Rosenthal: New additions, old questions for Marlins ($)
- Klemish: Rays prospect retires Justin Turner, gets his autograph
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter:
Offense was great all weekend, but the A’s pitchers were decidedly more impressive on Sunday.
Through eight innings, five Oakland pitchers have combined for 17 strikeouts today against the Brewers— Athletics Nation (@athleticsnation) February 26, 2023
Indeed they did.
A’s bats are going to skew these game time averages by themselves lol— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) February 26, 2023
Kap update.
James Kaprielian threw about 20 pitches in a live BP this morning. Mark Kotsay said he thinks there's still time for Kaprielian to build up enough to potentially begin the season in the A's rotation.— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) February 26, 2023
More deets on Kap’s live BP yesterday.
James Kaprielian faced Ramón Laureano, Seth Brown, Jace Peterson and Tony Kemp in a live BP. Fastball sat 93-94. Slider looked sharp. Mark Kotsay said he thinks there’s enough time for him build up and break camp in the rotation.— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) February 26, 2023
Moriarity’s list.
Find out who made A’s Farm’s 2023 Top 10 Prospects List!https://t.co/9yNFpDsjWe— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) February 26, 2023
Loading comments...