Shea Langeliers, Ryan Noda homer as A’s knock off Brewers

After putting up 12 runs in the Cactus League opener, the Oakland Athletics scored early and often Sunday in an 11-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Oakland struck for four runs in the first and Esteury Ruiz got things started with a walk to start the game against Brewers starter Janson Junk. Ruiz moved to third on a single by Aledmys Diaz and then scored as Shea Langeleliers doubled to make it 1-0.

Jesus Aguilar then followed with a single to right that made it 3-0. After a walk to Connor Capel, Brent Rooker singled off the leg of Junk to load the bases. Junk was replaced by Moises Gomez who then got Jordan Diaz to ground into a double play. Aguilar scored on the play to make it 4-0.

Sunday’s game also marked the debut of left-hander Kyle Muller who was impressive racking up four strikeouts while allowing two hits and a walk in two scoreless innings. Muller showed good velocity and was tagged for a pitch clock violation on the only walk he issued.

Oakland added another run in the third as Langeliers took Gus Varland deep for his first homer of the spring to make it 5-0.

Adam Oller replaced Muller in the third and his outing got off to a tough start as he was promptly greeted by Luis Urías who took him deep to left center to put the Brewers on the board. Oller then allowed a single to Brian Anderson and walked Victor Caratini. However, Oller would come back in a big way striking out Luke Voit, Rowdy Tellez and Tyler Naquin in order to end the frame.

Ruiz was in the middle of the action again as the A’s tacked on another run in the sixth. Ruiz worked a one-out walk and then stole second. He would come around to score as Brewers shortstop Eric Brown Jr. airmailed a throw on a grounder by Yohel Pozo to make it 6-1.

Oakland blew the game wide open in the seventh. Denzel Clarke brought home two with a bases loaded single to make it 8-1. Ryan Noda then followed with a massive three-run home run to extend the lead to 11-1.

The Brewers welcomed Trey Supak to the game rather rudely in the ninth. Brian Navarreto doubled to begin the inning and then came around to score on a home run by Eric Brown Jr. to cut the deficit to 11-3. Cam Devanney followed with a solo shot of his own two batters later to make it 11-4.

The A’s banged out 13 hits in the game. Langeliers finished a triple shy of the cycle in his first start of the spring. Aguilar and Clarke finished with two hits each. Ruiz went hitless, but walked twice and scored a pair of runs. Despite Supak’s struggles in the ninth, the pitching staff was impressive overall racking up 18 strikeouts in the game. Domingo Acevedo, Drew Steckenrider, Jorge Juan allowed a combined two hits and struck out nine over four scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Drew Rucinski will make his Athletics debut Monday when they return to Hohokam Stadium to take on the Colorado Rockies at 12:05 p.m. PST.