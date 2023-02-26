Athletics vs. Brewers Spring Training game thread

After earning a win in the spring opener, the Oakland Athletics will continue their Cactus League schedule Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Left-hander Kyle Muller, who was obtained during the offseason from Atlanta in the Sean Murphy trade, will make his A’s debut while the Brewers will counter with right-hander Janson Junk.

For the A’s, Esteury Ruiz will make his spring debut in center field and will lead off. Shea Langeliers will be behind the plate and hit third while Jordan Diaz will hit seventh and serve as the DH. Zack Gelof, who had a hit in Tuesday’s win, will play second and hit eighth.

For Milwaukee, Luis Urias will lead off and play shortstop. Former Marlin Brian Anderson will hit second and play third base. Recently signed Luke Void will play first base and hit cleanup.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, February 26, 12:10 p.m. PST

Location: American Family Fields of Phoenix

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM