Elephant Rumblings: A’s win Cactus League opener, Kyle Muller to start Sunday

The Oakland Athletics began the 2023 Cactus League on a good note with a 12-7 win Saturday over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Several of Oakland’s young players turned in good performances in the debut, which is a good thing for a rebuilding club like the Athletics. Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler, Zack Gelof and Denzel Clarke all recorded hits in the opener and scored four runs. Additionally, Freddy Tarnok allowed a hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings.
The Cactus League schedule will continue again Sunday as Oakland takes on Milwaukee at 12:10 p.m. PST. Left-hander Kyle Muller will make his spring debut Sunday for the A’s.
Best of Twitter
Flashing the “W”
February 25, 2023
Outfield prospect Lawrence Butler was 1-for-2 with a walk and drove in two runs in Saturday’s win.
Nice to meet everybody https://t.co/XqvQ76jSLs— Law (@itslaw1) February 26, 2023
Ryan Noda doubled in his Oakland debut
Rule 5 pick Ryan Noda making a good first impression pic.twitter.com/7kPTXnMwAm— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) February 25, 2023
Oakland scored six times in the fifth including a two-run double by Jace Peterson that tied the game.
Jace Peterson tied it up with an RBI double in the fifth pic.twitter.com/V40UOWP5GE— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) February 25, 2023
