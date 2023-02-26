 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: A’s win Cactus League opener, Kyle Muller to start Sunday

News and notes from Saturday’s spring opener.

By Kris Willis
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics Workouts Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics began the 2023 Cactus League on a good note with a 12-7 win Saturday over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Several of Oakland’s young players turned in good performances in the debut, which is a good thing for a rebuilding club like the Athletics. Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler, Zack Gelof and Denzel Clarke all recorded hits in the opener and scored four runs. Additionally, Freddy Tarnok allowed a hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings.

The Cactus League schedule will continue again Sunday as Oakland takes on Milwaukee at 12:10 p.m. PST. Left-hander Kyle Muller will make his spring debut Sunday for the A’s.

A’s Coverage

MLB News

Best of Twitter

Flashing the “W”

Outfield prospect Lawrence Butler was 1-for-2 with a walk and drove in two runs in Saturday’s win.

Ryan Noda doubled in his Oakland debut

Oakland scored six times in the fifth including a two-run double by Jace Peterson that tied the game.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...