 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Training Game Thread #1: A’s vs. Diamondbacks

A’s fans get their first look at some new players, including Freddy Tarnok, JJ Bleday, and Ryan Noda.

By JToster
/ new
MLB: New York Mets at Oakland Athletics Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back, Athletics Nation!

Hope you’re all geared up for what’s certain to be an unpredictable and, hopefully, fun year, with nearly half the roster made up of new players. We’ve got upside, we’ve got downside

The team and fans will be getting their first look at some of those acquisitions today. From the Sean Murphy trade, Freddy Tarnok is lined up to take the ball at some point in the game with Manny Pina receiving. The A’s most recent acquisition, JJ Bleday, will be hitting cleanup while Rule 5 draftee Ryan Noda will be hitting eighth. We likely won’t learn a ton today, but it’s exciting nonetheless to see some legitimate talent in the green and gold, something we couldn’t say very often last season.

Starting Lineups

Here are the starting lineups for today:

How to Watch & Listen

TV: NBC Sports App, MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM

Start Time: 12:05 p.m. PST

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...