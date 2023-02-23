Shintaro Fujinami to make Cactus League debut February 28

Shintaro Fujinami’s debut for the Oakland Athletics will take place on Tuesday, February 28 against the Los Angeles Angels according to manager Mark Kotsay. Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to get the start for the Angels.

Mark Kotsay confirms Shintaro Fujinami’s Cactus League debut will come Feb. 28 vs Angels, which sets up Fujinami vs. Ohtani at Hohokam Stadium. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) February 23, 2023

Oakland signed Fujinami to a one-year deal during the offseason. He is 28-years old and was a three-time All-Star with the Hanshin Tigers of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball. Fujinami worked as both a starter and a reliever in Japan, but is expected to open the season in the A’s rotation.

Ohtani had been scheduled to start on Wednesday against Milwaukee, but had his start moved up to get an extra day of rest before he travels to join Team Japan for the World Baseball Classic.