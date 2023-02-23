Elephant Rumblings: So close to baseball

After a long winter, the first game of spring is now only two days away. And that means the team is practicing and ramping up more and more each day. Yesterday saw three of the infielders getting in some work.

Jace Peterson (3B), Aledmys Díaz (SS) and @tonykemp (2B) taking groundballs today in Mesa pic.twitter.com/KIo1bM0p0S — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) February 23, 2023

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Hopefully in favor of Oakland:

Strap in, A's fans



2023 should be the defining year of the Oakland/Las Vegas new stadium saga



FULL POD ️ https://t.co/igeC0PeZQd pic.twitter.com/d41xDXwW24 — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) February 22, 2023

The talk of camp:

Shea Langeliers on Shintaro Fujinami's stuff:



"It's really good. He's got some different variations of pitches that he's gonna throw when he wants to throw 'em. It's gonna be exciting."



(via @athleticscast24) — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) February 22, 2023

The second overseas pitcher got in some work too:

First live BP for starter Drew Rucinski pic.twitter.com/x2G4mbgIeO — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) February 22, 2023

The starting shortstop speaks on last year’s struggles:

Nick Allen on his 2022 season:



"It was a learning experience. I didn’t do how I wanted to do. It lit a fire underneath me. … I wanna be a guy that can help the team in every facet – hitting, getting on base, stealing some bags and scoring.”



(via @athleticscast24) — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) February 22, 2023

And Angels’ superstar Shohei getting a quick start against the A’s before heading off for the WBC…