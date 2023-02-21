Elephant Rumblings: Four more days until baseball!

We are now only days away from the first spring training game for the A’s on the 25th. Currently we only know prospects Freddy Tarnok and JP Sears are scheduled to pitch, both of whom threw some live BP yesterday. Neither are exactly favorites for an Opening Day spot in the rotation but if they’re going to make it a tough choice for the team, that first game is where it starts.

Best of Twitter

He’s already fitting right in:

And some more Fuji content for y’all

Pretty cool to watch Shintaro Fujinami communicate with coaches & catchers in his bullpen sessions. https://t.co/K7PDK7EPpV — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) February 20, 2023

A couple prospects facing off against each other:

Freddy Tarnok vs. Tyler Soderstrom in live BP. pic.twitter.com/XAvl3nv1Vn — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) February 20, 2023

Some love for the Coliseum from a Hall of Famer: