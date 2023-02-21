Elephant Rumblings: Four more days until baseball!

We are now only days away from the first spring training game for the A’s on the 25th. Currently we only know prospects Freddy Tarnok and JP Sears are scheduled to pitch, both of whom threw some live BP yesterday. Neither are exactly favorites for an Opening Day spot in the rotation but if they’re going to make it a tough choice for the team, that first game is where it starts.
A’s Coverage
- Rickeyblog: Au revoir Chad Pinder, the last survivor of a winning era
- Kawahara: A’s hope versatility helps lineup combos ($)
- Sanders: Progress report on the 2023 Oakland A’s
- Gallegos: A’s Martinez ready to rep Mexico in WBC
MLB News
- Merkin: White Sox prospect Comas comes out as gay
- Lupica: Verlander’s quest for 300 wins
- DiComo: Mets’ Senga and his ghost fork pitch
- Langs: Padres’ Soto projected as top hitter for 2023
- Bowden: Top catching prospects of ‘23 ($)
- AP: Milestones behind him, Miguel Cabrera hopes for fun final year
- AP: Orioles hope to have stadium lease done this year
- Casavell: Nick Martinez joins Team USA for WBC
Best of Twitter
He’s already fitting right in:
From Fuji ️ pic.twitter.com/PeZFFt2tGx— Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 20, 2023
And some more Fuji content for y’all
Pretty cool to watch Shintaro Fujinami communicate with coaches & catchers in his bullpen sessions. https://t.co/K7PDK7EPpV— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) February 20, 2023
A couple prospects facing off against each other:
Freddy Tarnok vs. Tyler Soderstrom in live BP. pic.twitter.com/XAvl3nv1Vn— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) February 20, 2023
Some love for the Coliseum from a Hall of Famer:
Randy Johnson describes his love for Vida Blue and the Oakland Coliseum, where he remembers walking around the field as a little leaguer— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) February 20, 2023
(via @PitchingNinja) pic.twitter.com/OoMvNMjYyE
