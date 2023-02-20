 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Kyle Muller draws rave reviews

News and notes from the first week of A’s camp

By Kris Willis
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics Workouts Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Kyle Muller was one of the big names acquired by the Oakland Athletics in the three-team trade that sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta. Muller threw his first bullpen of camp and A’s manager Mark Kotsay compared him to veteran Diamondbacks lefty Madison Bumgarner.

“They share a lot of the same qualities and traits,” Kotsay said. “I know Bum rides horses. I don’t think Muller’s on horses yet. But they both like to hunt. They’re both left-handed and they’re both really big. If Muller can find a way to turn out like Bum, we’ve got something there. We’re excited about watching him throw.”

Muller’s stuff has never been in question. The questions around him have mostly been about his command. He answered a lot of those in Triple A last season and if he can carry that over into the majors, there is no reason to think that he can’t be an effective part of the rotation.

A’s Coverage

MLB News

Best of Twitter

Sights and sounds from Spring Training courtesy of The Rickey Henderson of Blogs:

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...