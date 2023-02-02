 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: A’s Owner and Kaval visit LV

MLB news and notes roundup

By ConnorAshford
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Wildcard-Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, AN!

We are less than two weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting for duty, and the A’s still have not gotten close to a resolution regarding their future home ballpark. In fact, recently owner John Fischer and team president Dave Kaval have begun talking to the Nevada government about the (very real) possibility of moving the team over to the Silver State and even had a meeting on Wednesday with “various resort operators” on the north Strip of the city, per Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review Journal:

At least there is a tidbit of good news, as Clark County (home of Las Vegas) Commissioner Tick Segerblom stated that he was unaware of any meetings happening between the two parties, and Deputy MLB Commissioner Dan Halem said he and his boss Rob Manfred were in New York and thus not apart of any of these supposed meetings:

We’ve all heard that 2023 is the make-or-break year for Oakland and the Athletics to make a deal happen and while this isn’t great news, it shouldn’t be met with any more desperation and terror than a lot of other bits and pieces that have come out over the (many) years.

Furthermore, a plan was revealed late Wednesday evening of a possible plan for a multi-billion dollar megaproject involving the existing Coliseum site, which would include housing, a brand new convention center, and the possibility of Oakland getting their very own WNBA team:

Newly-elected mayor of Oakland Sheng Thao and multiple city council members are expected to attend the announcement regarding the new deal with the African-American Sports and Entertainment Group (AAESG). Any approval of this project would require the consent of the A’s, who in 2019 bought half of the site from Alameda County and have their own plans for the area. The idea of getting both Howard Terminal (entire project est. $12 billion) and this megaproject (est. $5 billion) seems far-fetched but, if it happened, could be a major win for the city and people of Oakland. But does the city have enough money to help with both major projects? It feels like it may end up being one or the other, but at least the A’s have a head-start.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Happy Black History Month!

Even though it was yesterday, we should always be thankful for the baseball girls in our lives:

I third this:

It’s right around the corner, folks!!!

Soderstrom bobblehead giveaway for the Ports!

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...