Elephant Rumblings: Pitchers have begun pitching!

It’s baseball season, everyone.
And as always, pitchers are the first to start up. A few pitchers have begun throwing, but newly signed Shintaro Fujinami has been turning heads, demonstrating three separate types of fastballs as well as a nasty splitter and a solid slider. From the early looks, the A’s might have something special in Fuji.
Which one of Shintaro Fujinami's pitches impresses Mark Kotsay?— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) February 18, 2023
"All of 'em. ... He has the arsenal to disrupt the timing of hitters." pic.twitter.com/annOIBZKbr
Best of Twitter
Some good news on the former-Athletic front…
Lucas Giolito says Liam Hendriks has been his usual upbeat self as he continues cancer treatment. Called him an ‘inspiration’ for the team to have that attitude in the face of that kind of adversity.— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 18, 2023
…and another taking a coaching gig:
The Dodgers hired ex-big league pitcher Tyson Ross as a special assistant to the organization. He'll work on the player development and player performance end of things.— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 18, 2023
And a former great Athletic pitcher is helping the youngin’s
Oakland A's legend @Dsmoke34 been helping out in Arizona pic.twitter.com/GOIJFVjrRN— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) February 19, 2023
And this should be helpful for the team:
Mark Kotsay said Esteury Ruiz can "play all over the outfield" but noted he's most experienced in CF. Ruiz stole 85 bases between AA and AAA levels.— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) February 19, 2023
"He's a player that has dynamic speed that can change the game."
