Elephant Rumblings: Pitchers have begun pitching!

MLB news roundup

By ConnorAshford
MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics Workouts Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

It’s baseball season, everyone.

And as always, pitchers are the first to start up. A few pitchers have begun throwing, but newly signed Shintaro Fujinami has been turning heads, demonstrating three separate types of fastballs as well as a nasty splitter and a solid slider. From the early looks, the A’s might have something special in Fuji.

Some good news on the former-Athletic front…

…and another taking a coaching gig:

And a former great Athletic pitcher is helping the youngin’s

And this should be helpful for the team:

