Elephant Rumblings: JP Sears, Freddy Tarnok to pitch in Cactus League opener

Rounding up all of the latest news and notes

By Kris Willis
New York Mets v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics will begin the Cactus League schedule on February 25 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Friday, manager Mark Kotsay disclosed his pitching plan for the opener with JP Sears and Freddy Tarnok both scheduled to pitch according to MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos. The rotation competition figures to be one of the biggest storylines of the spring and both Sears and Tarnok could figure into the mix with a strong performance.

