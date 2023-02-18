Elephant Rumblings: JP Sears, Freddy Tarnok to pitch in Cactus League opener

The Oakland Athletics will begin the Cactus League schedule on February 25 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Friday, manager Mark Kotsay disclosed his pitching plan for the opener with JP Sears and Freddy Tarnok both scheduled to pitch according to MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos. The rotation competition figures to be one of the biggest storylines of the spring and both Sears and Tarnok could figure into the mix with a strong performance.
JP Sears and Freddy Tarnok both of whom threw side sessions today, are expected to pitch in the A's first Cactus League game on Feb. 25, per Mark Kotsay.— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) February 17, 2023
