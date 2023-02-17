Elephant Rumblings: Shintaro Fujinami turns heads in first bullpen session

One of the big things to watch for the Oakland Athletics this spring is the performance of new right-hander Shintaro Fujinami who threw his first side session in an A’s uniform Thursday. A large group of front-office members along with manager Mark Kotsay were there to watch and according to MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos, they came away impressed.
“He definitely comes as advertised in terms of stuff,” said A’s manager Mark Kotsay. “Today was a big day for him. The nerves were there, which is great. It tells you that he’s where he belongs. He’s been waiting for this moment for a long time.”
Here is some raw video of Fujinami’s bullpen session:
Fujinami turned heads with his fastball and his splitter. He will throw another bullpen session Sunday and is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session next week. Kotsay also discussed the possibility of a six-man rotation, but was noncommittal.
A’s Coverage
- Thoughts on every A’s position player headed to camp
- Keith Law lists Darell Hernaiz as A’s sleeper prospect for 2023
- A’s, Greg Deichmann agree to minor league contract
- These 30 prospects are vying for jobs in Spring Training
MLB News
- (Drellich) If Bally RSNs go bankrupt, MLB has ‘opportunity to fix this blackout problem’ says Rob Manfred
- Phillies give reliever Seranthony Domínguez a two-year contract extension
- Victor Martinez joins Blue Jays’ front office as special assistant
- Aaron Ashby likely out multiple months with shoulder injury
- Yankees unlikely to pursue trade in wake of Frankie Montas injury
- Eric Thames announces retirement
- Red Sox sign Yu Chang to major league contract
Best of Twitter
MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis was a guest on the latest A’s Cast and provided a look ahead to the 2023 MLB Draft.
Who are some players to watch for the @Athletics with the 6th pick? @jimcallisMLB named a few ahead the College Baseball season.— A's Cast (@athleticscast24) February 17, 2023
You can watch the full interview to learn more about JJ Bleday, Esteury Ruiz and more ⬇️
: https://t.co/QSORuC7TJx
: https://t.co/4cAu0Wy21y pic.twitter.com/l75D13BGZa
f is for friends who do stuff together pic.twitter.com/2eGog4mOyk— Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 16, 2023
Loading comments...