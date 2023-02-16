Elephant Rumblings: Commish focusing on Vegas for new ballpark

Welcome to Thursday, Athletics Nation!

SF Chronicle writer John Shea talked to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred yesterday about the A’s ongoing ballpark pursuit. During the interview, the commissioner stated that the focus (right now) is on Las Vegas, stating that Oakland still has funding and infrastructure issues right now.

"The focus since I spoke to you in December really has been on Las Vegas. The city (of Oakland) has been really caught up in trying to work their way through these funding issues."



The latest from Rob Manfred on the A's ballpark pursuit:https://t.co/V3MOtlpkQX via @sfchronicle — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) February 16, 2023

On the positive side of things, Casey Pratt listed a few roadblocks for Vegas, too:

A’s have a new team of lobbyists in Las Vegas and I hear an office space, too. But they’ve now spent years in the desert and there’s still no site selection or renderings. Something’s cooking there, but is it real or a mirage? https://t.co/f3gnY822gw — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) February 15, 2023

This is trending in the wrong direction for Oakland fans right now, though, and it’s not fun. It feels like the future of the club’s long term home is coming to a head, at least. Fingers crossed Oakland has a late rally hidden up their sleeves.

A good health update on a potential rotation member…

James Kaprielian said his October shoulder procedure on the AC joint was "pretty non-invasive" and the shoulder is "coming along." He said he has thrown off a mound three times before camp and hopes to be ready to start the season. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) February 15, 2023

…and one more for good measure

Paul Blackburn says his finger is doing well - he has thrown off a mound 4 or 5 times and doesn’t feel behind at all entering camp. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) February 15, 2023

Sure looks like it:

Fun in the sun ☀️ pic.twitter.com/iUC4hO03jF — Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 15, 2023

Now an official deal:

Welcome to the Green and Gold, Tzu-Chen!



We’ve signed RHP Tzu-Chen Sha from Taiwan as part of the 2023 International Signing Class. pic.twitter.com/YvTysvhWor — Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 16, 2023

A very good resource for the young guns in camp: