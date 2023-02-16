 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Commish focusing on Vegas for new ballpark

By ConnorAshford
MLB: Wildcard-Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Thursday, Athletics Nation!

SF Chronicle writer John Shea talked to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred yesterday about the A’s ongoing ballpark pursuit. During the interview, the commissioner stated that the focus (right now) is on Las Vegas, stating that Oakland still has funding and infrastructure issues right now.

On the positive side of things, Casey Pratt listed a few roadblocks for Vegas, too:

This is trending in the wrong direction for Oakland fans right now, though, and it’s not fun. It feels like the future of the club’s long term home is coming to a head, at least. Fingers crossed Oakland has a late rally hidden up their sleeves.

