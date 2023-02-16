SB Nation Reacts: Did the Athletics do enough in free agency?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Oakland Athletics fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Oakland A’s are coming off their first 100-loss season since 1979 and proceeded to trade one of their best players continuing a sell off that has been going on for the last couple of seasons. While they might still be short on Top 100 prospects, they do have an intriguing group of talented young players that are advancing through the minor league system.

No one expected Oakland to spend big in free agency, they did add some veterans to the roster. The A’s are in hope that Shintaro Fujinami and Drew Rucinski can help stabilize a rotation that also added Kyle Muller and Freddy Tarnok to the mix in the Sean Murphy trade. Outfielder Esteury Ruiz also came over in the Murphy trade and could be the Opening Day centerfielder. Oakland also signed veteran infielders Aledmys Diaz, Jace Peterson and Jesus Aguilar and traded for outfielder JJ Bleday.

It is unclear at the moment how all of the pieces will fit together, but this week's SB Nation Reacts question is, did they do enough this offseason? Let us know what you think.