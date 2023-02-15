Elephant Projections: PECOTA projections unimpressed with A’s

Happy Wednesday Athletics Nation!
Pitchers and catchers have reported to Mesa and the Cactus League opener is just around the corner which means we are getting closer to having baseball back. Baseball Prospectus released their annual PECOTA projections Tuesday and the Athletics, as expected, didn’t fair well. PECOTA projects the A’s for around 64.6 wins and another last place finish in 2023. The New York Yankees are projected as the World Series favorite with a 17.1% chance. The New York Mets are the favorite in the National League with a 12.6% chance.
A’s Coverage
- AN: Athletics Spring Training Preview: Thoughts on every pitcher and catcher headed to camp
- Lockard: A’s sign Tzu-Chen Sha, add another upside arm to their 2023 international class
MLB News
- Passan: MLB plans to emphasize enforcement of balks as changes kick in
- MLB.com: An inside look at how the new rules will work
- MLBTR: Randal Grichuk undergoes sports hernia surgery
- MLB.tv returns for 2023 with a big new feature
Best of Twitter
Soon!
Almost that time ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/oyJwBXr0a9— Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 15, 2023
A look at how much bigger the bases will be in 2023 as compared to last season.
Old base, new base pic.twitter.com/ujyuTHTHHd— John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) February 14, 2023
Loading comments...