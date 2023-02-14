Elephant Rumblings: Spring Training almost upon us

Happy Valentines Day, Athletics Nation!
Now that the Super Bowl is over and done with, everyone can finally turn their full attention to baseball season. A’s pitchers and catchers report to camp in just one more day. It’s been a long winter and baseball fans are just ready for America’s past time to be back.
A’s Coverage
MLB News
Best of Twitter
For the special one in your life:
We have a perfect match for you and your Valentine!— Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 14, 2023
️ https://t.co/TbQuUOMOtA pic.twitter.com/4pVfRCFsGB
The A’s lead in something…
The A’s keep hold of their claim to the most sports titles by a Philadelphia team (5).— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) February 13, 2023
Another former Athletic finds a new home:
Former A's first-round pick returns to the Rays https://t.co/dFgGRRz5fZ— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) February 13, 2023
And Brodie with another video:
NEW video ⤵️— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) February 13, 2023
Tampa Bay Rays & Oakland A's STADIUM situations: COMPAREDhttps://t.co/HbDyMFGmle
