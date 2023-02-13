Elephant Rumblings: Spring Training on tap

All eyes were on the NFL and the Super Bowl Sunday where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Fear not though, because pitchers and catchers for the Oakland Athletics will report to Mesa tomorrow for the start of Spring Training. So, with that said, there is going to be a lot more baseball coverage coming soon enough.
With spring camps about to open, MLB.com released a list of the biggest question that each team will have to answer during the spring. For Oakland, Martín Gallegos notes that it will be assembling a starting rotation for the upcoming season. Oakland has a number of options and how that shakes out might be the biggest story of the spring.
A’s Coverage
- (Nico): JJ on Opening Day? Not Bleday Likely!
- (The Athletic): The biggest question going into spring training for each MLB team
MLB News
- Derek Jeter is joining FOX as studio analyst for the upcoming season
- The Padres are expected to soon join the list of teams that pay into MLB’s revenue-sharing fund
Best of Twitter
three more sleeps… pic.twitter.com/LGa3OwIl89— Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 13, 2023
Yes!
It’s baseball season!!!— Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) February 13, 2023
